Tori Spelling Reveals New Details On Dean McDermott’s Affair

Tori Spelling has opened up about all new details regarding Dean McDermott's affair. While cheating on your significant other might result in a surefire divorce for many couples, the 43-year-old actress revealed that she "never for a moment" wanted to call it quits with Dean.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actress first learned of her husband's infidelity three years ago. They tied the knot back in 2006, and the strain on their relationship following the cheating scandal was chronicled in full detail on her reality show True Tori.

At the time, Spelling says that many people in her inner circle were telling her to break off her marriage to her 50-year-old spouse. However, Tori chose to listen to her heart instead.

"Everyone was saying, 'Divorce him! Why is she staying with him? That is weak,'" Tori said while speaking to People magazine. "But my gut instincts just shut it all out, and I said, 'I love this man. If there is a way to work it out, I want to try to do that.' "

Instead of getting a divorce, the couple attended grueling marriage counseling and Dean McDermott went to rehab for sex addiction.

"We worked on everything," Spelling said. "The relationship as we knew it died. We had to bury that and start new."

Tori and Dean are parents to five children: Liam, 10, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, Finn, 4, and their most recent addition Beau. Their fifth child, Beau Dean McDermott, was born in March of this year. The welcoming of their child was symbolic of a fresh start for the couple.

"Rebuilding our marriage took time," she said. "And now, having a new baby, it makes sense. It's like a new baby in a new relationship."

Dean McDermott definitely doesn't take Tori's hard work and commitment to their marriage for granted.

"I am so blessed and lucky that she never walked away, because now we have this incredible relationship," he said. "And I can't imagine life without Beau."

