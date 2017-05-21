‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Sig Hansen Pleads Not Guilty To Assault Charges

According to reports, when Deadliest Catch star Sig Hansen learned he wasn’t able to pay for an Uber ride with cash, he spat on the driver and dented the vehicle in which he was riding. As a result of his actions, Hansen was charged with misdemeanor assault and property destruction, to which he pleaded not guilty.

When leaving the Seattle Municipal Court over the weekend, he told the Seattle Times, “I feel terrible about it. It’s embarrassing.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The incident occurred in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, which features a prominently Scandinavian population, after Hansen had been celebrating Norway’s Constitution Day.

Magistrate Park Eng ordered Hansen to avoid use of drugs or alcohol.

Sadly, this is only the latest in a series of legal issues for Hansen, with the other implications being much more grave.

UP NEXT: ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Sig Hansen Accused Of Molesting His Daughter

Back in March, Hansen’s daughter Melissa Eckstrom filed a lawsuit claiming that he had molested her 30 years prior when she was only two years old.

Eckstrom claimed that she endured a lifetime of eating disorders, depression, and thoughts of suicide due to the incident. She told the court, “I have memories…of being in a room alone with my father and crying out in pain.”

In addition to her statements, the court case included medical records and other findings to support her claims. Eckstrom also has a letter from a deputy prosecutor written in 1990, the time of the incident occurring, that notes the state denied pursuing legal action against Hansen as they didn’t have enough proof to confirm his actions “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

MORE NEWS: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson And Tom Hanks Partner For 2020 Presidential Race

Hansen, however, refutes the claims. The Deadliest Catch star revealed, “This is nothing more than an old-fashioned shakedown. It’s a completely frivolous lawsuit full of lies that my ex-wife made up to take away my daughter, and still uses to try to extort money from me. It’s blackmail.”

The Washington state Court of Appeals will make the next decision, determining whether or not the case should go to trial. If the case does go to trial, this would set an interesting precedent, as it would mean that underage victims of molestation would be allowed to sue their tormentors as adults.

Hansen has been featured on each season of Deadliest Catch, one of the Discovery Channel’s most popular shows. Following its debut in 2005, the show has gone on to air in 200 different countries and has been nominated for multiple Emmys.

[H/T Daily Mail]