Sen. Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly at 71

Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the most prominent Republican politicians in the U.S., has died. He was 71.

The U.S. senator’s staff announced the news early Sunday morning, noting he died “from a brief and sudden illness.” They did not clarify the cause of death or any more details around Sen. Graham’s death.

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“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement read. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., during a news conference on the Durbin-Graham medical malpractice reform proposal, an alternative to the bill being considered on the Senate floor in 2003. (Photo by Scott J. Ferrell/Congressional Quarterly/Getty Images)

The U.S. senator’s death comes as a shock to the political world. Graham has been a mainstay in politics since 1993 when he became a state representative in South Carolina. He became a U.S. representative in 1995 before shifting to the U.S. senate in 2003. He unsuccessfully ran for president in 2016.

President Donald Trump reacted the news on his social media platfrom Truth Social. The two famously feuded during the 2016 election, with Graham calling Trump a “jackass” and “bigot.” Trump called Graham an “idiot” and leaked the senator’s private phone number. The two suddenly became allies once Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!” the POTUS wrote on Sunday. “He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Graham was actively working in the days leading up to his death. He had just met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Friday. He was scheduled to appear on NBC Meet the Press on Sunday morning, host Kristen Welker revealed.

“It would have been his 64th appearance on this broadcast,” Welker noted on X. “We are sending our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will join us this morning to reflect on his life and legacy.”