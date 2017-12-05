‘Saved By The Bell’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Few TV shows scream “The ’90s” more than Saved By The Bell, the Saturday morning show that followed a group of high schoolers in California. A little more wholesome than sitcoms that would air in prime time and a little more sophisticated than Saturday morning cartoons, anyone who grew up in the ’90s could tell you their favorite characters, storylines, and quotes.

The show might have run only for four seasons, but seeing any of the cast pop up in subsequent movies and TV shows will make many audiences say, “That’s Zack Morris!”

Some of the cast has stayed pretty active in Hollywood, some have taken sabbaticals, and others have gone to jail.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar – Zack Morris

Following in the footsteps of Kirk Cameron’s Mike Seaver on Growing Pains, Zack Morris was the cool kid who always managed to scheme his way to success on Saved By The Bell.

Gosselaar continues to be one of the most active members of the cast, starring in shows like NYPD Blue, Franklin & Bash, and most recently starred in Pitch. He’s also explored his more athletic side by competing in many cycling competitions.

Tiffani Thiessen – Kelly Kapowski

The perfect girlfriend for Zack Morris, Kelly was the cheerleader with a heart of gold who was equally as adorable as she was charitable.

When Thiessen left Saved By The Bell, she joined another popular show, Beverley Hills 90210, where she starred in more episodes than she did with the Saturday morning hit. Thiessen also kept quite active on the small screen, most recently starring in White Collar.

Mario Lopez -A.C. Slater

A.C. Slater was the transfer student who became best friends — and sometimes enemies — with Zack Morris and often used his muscles and athletic abilities to gain advantages.

Lopez continued working in television with series like Pacific Blue and The Bold and the Beautiful, but it’s his charm and age-defying looks that have helped him become known as a hosting personality. He’s lent his services to reality competition shows, red carpet interviews and the entertainment news show Extra.

Elizabeth Berkley – Jessie Spano

Berkley made the biggest attempt to catapult her TV success into movie roles. Although she never earned any acting awards, her role as a burlesque performer willing to do whatever it took to become famous in the erotic thriller Showgirls might overshadow her role as the SBTB brainiac Jessie Spano.

Berkley continues to act in movies and on TV but has focused more of her time on her family and charitable work with PETA.

Dustin Diamond – Screech Powers

Diamond gave audiences the ultimate science geek with a heart of gold in Screech, whose squeaky voice paired perfectly with his frizzy hair.

The actor couldn’t quite find success in future roles, always being seen as Screech, but used his fame to participate in reality shows like Celebrity Boxing and Celebrity Big Brother. Diamond has closely been associated with controversy, having released a sex tape in the mid-’00s and getting arrested on multiple occasions.

Lark Voorhees – Lisa Turtle

Screech’s unattainable love interest, Lisa Turtle was the most fashion-forward member of the Saved By The Bell gang.

Voorhies struggled to find success in Hollywood following the conclusion of the series. She’s dealt with bipolar disorder, strange public appearances and a series of radical plastic surgeries.

Dennis Haskins – Mr. Belding

Haskins was had an acting career prior to starring as Mr. Belding, the principal who became close friends with the students despite frequently giving them detention. Since SBTB ended, he’s stayed active in the acting world.

Haskins has had small roles in hit shows like Mad Men and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and finally obtained his own college degree in 2015. He has explored musical projects, such as the album Belding’s Blues, and loves doing karaoke.

Leah Remini – Stacey Karosi

Far from being a regular cast member, Remini still played a memorable role in the series as Zack Morris’ love interest when the gang headed to work at a country club on the beach.

Remini went on to star in the TV series King of Queens and movies like Old School. More recently, Remini has turned her back on the Church of Scientology to expose many controversies within the organization, setting her sights on taking down Tom Cruise. She’s also the new female lead on the CBS comedy Kevin Can Wait.