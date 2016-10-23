Pop Star’s Daughter Vanishes On Hike In Oregon

Anna Schmidt, the daughter of The Piano Guys' Jon Schmidt, has gone missing after embarking on a hike in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon.

Anna had just bought a new tent and backpack in preparation for a camping trip with her mother, Michelle Schmidt. But when Michelle flew out to meet her daughter, she learned Anna had already left.

Her father Jon thinks she may have set out to pitch the tent, but claims she wasn't prepared.

It's been days since anyone has seen or heard from Anna and her parents are worried something terrible has happened.

"We're not sure what happened to her but we think that she's either injured or lost," Jon said. "I have to face the reality she may not still be alive."

The last message from Anna came in the form of a social media post.

FILL your life with GOOD VIBES pic.twitter.com/zgV8KJMMWQ — A. C. S. (@gurlboarder) October 16, 2016

Anna's roommate has since taken over the profile in a plea for help.

This is Annie's roommate. Annie has been missing since Sunday- The police found her car next to Bonneville Dam here in OR this morning. — A. C. S. (@gurlboarder) October 20, 2016

If you have any info regarding her plans or who she was with, please let us know. — A. C. S. (@gurlboarder) October 20, 2016

The Piano Guys also took to social media to solicit the help of anyone who may have information on Anna's whereabouts.

If you've seen Anna, please call the Portland Police at (503) 823-0000.

