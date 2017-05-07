Pamela Anderson Shows Off Her Slender Figure In New Photo

Pamela Anderson has shared a new photo to her Instagram account, and it is very revealing.

In the black & white photo, Anderson poses with a camera tripod and shows off her slender figure, which could be the result of an intense workout regimen.

The caption on the photo credits it as being for a new Coco de Mer advertisement campaign.

Coco de Mer is a boutique that describes itself as curating “only the finest lingerie and erotica to inspire exploration.”

Pam has worked with the lingerie designer in the past and is clearly very excited to continue her partnership with them, which is good news because their products certainly look fantastic on her.

#sneakpeak from this week’s shoot for Pam ❤️s Coco De Mer line of playful lingerie for @cocodemeruk shot by @rankinarchive Out by Christmas I promise. 💋 All of my favorites, and some very sexy surprises. A post shared by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on May 6, 2017 at 12:54pm PDT

Recently, the former Baywatch babe has been romantically linked to Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

There is no “official” confirmation that the two are for sure in a relationship, but she has reportedly been seen visiting him at the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK, where he’s been living for several months, in order to avoid imprisonment.

It’s notable that Coco de Mer is based in London.

The most she’s publicly spoken about her relationship with Assange is when she said to reporters, “Julian is trying to free the world by educating it. It is a romantic struggle — I love him for this. I understand that our ‘affair’ and the curiosity surrounding that might bring some attention to his situation. That’s fine, but I’d rather not go into private details. Let’s just say everyone deserves love.”

“Everyone deserves love.” No truer words were ever spoken.

