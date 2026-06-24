Olympic Gold Medalist Arrested on Drug Possesesion Charges

Bode Miller, winner of more Winter Olympics medals (6) than any U.S. skier, including a gold at the 2010 Games, was recently arrested on a drug possession charge.

TMZ was first to report that Miller was arrested in early June on two misdemeanor charges. One of those charges was for possession of a controlled substance and the other charge was for possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in Idaho.

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Miller’s since pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was released on a $5,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear back in court on July 29 for a pretrial hearing.

When news of his arrest became public earlier this week, Miller took to his Instagram account to make a statement:

“I was pulled over for accelerating while passing another vehicle on a highway in Idaho. My friend, who was traveling with me, had a small amount of cannabis and a cannabis pipe in his possession which I was unaware of. We fully cooperated with the officer. I am hopeful the misdemeanor charges will be dropped once the facts are reviewed.”

The 48-year-old former Olympian is one of the most decorated male American alpine skiers of all time. Prior to retiring in 2017, Miller appeared in five Olympics, winning six medals. He won four World Championships in four different disciplines and took home alpine skiing’s overall World Cup titles in both 2005 and 2008.

A New Hampshire native who has 33 career World Cup wins, Miller last raced in February of 2015 at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Colorado. His race ended prematurely when he crashed before the finish and injured his hamstring, requiring surgery and effectively ending his skiing career. Two years later he stepped away from the sport and told In Depth with Graham Bensinger: “I am done. I had a long career as a ski racer but I’m no longer craving for it.”