Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Announces Streaming Date, But It’s Still Months Away

Fans hoping to watch F1: The Movie at home will have to wait a while longer.

Apple announced today that the sports drama film will hit Apple TV right around Christmas.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Brad Pitt-starring F1 took the box office by storm this summer when good reviews and strong word-of-mouth ended up carrying the film to become the highest-grossing sports film of all time. Directed by Joseph Kosinski of Top Gun: Maverick fame, it’s the first movie from Apple Original Films to turn a major profit.

The film follows Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes, a former Formula One star driver who was the sport’s hottest name until a vehicular accident nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he returns to the world of racing to save his friend’s struggling team.

Unlike Netflix and Disney, Apple is promising to keep its movies in theaters in search of higher box office numbers and not higher subscriber numbers. The plan seems to have worked with F1, as the movie has grossed over $620 million since it released in theaters at the end of June. It’s the highest grossing film of Pitt’s career.

“It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world embrace F1 The Movie in theaters,” said Jerry Bruckheimer, the film’s producer, in a statement. “Now, we’re beyond excited to bring this exhilarating, cinematic ride to fans everywhere through Apple TV’s unparalleled global reach. Partnering with Apple and Formula 1 has been an incredible journey, and we’re proud that even more viewers, from every corner of the world, will get to experience the heart-pounding action and passion that defines F1 The Movie.”

F1: The Movie will stream on Apple TV on December 12.