Noah Cyrus Opens up About Her Sister Miley Cyrus at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

From the outside looking in, it appears that Miley Cyrus has undergone a drastic change in her appearance and music over the last few months.

However, if you ask her sister Noah Cyrus she would say the opposite. At the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, the youngest member of the Cyrus clan couldn’t help but gush over her sister’s new song, “Malibu.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I see new music, but I don’t really see a Miley change. Miley is always going to be Miley to me and I don’t see a new Miley [or] an old Miley,” she explained to E! News. “Some people do and I get really confused when people say that. I don’t know. I just see her as my sister and the person I’ve loved since I was a baby.”

UP NEXT: Miley Cyrus Reveals Her One Big Regret About ‘Wrecking Ball,’ Talks Sobriety

She continued, “She’s my sister and she doesn’t change to me. Whatever makes her happy is what I want.”

The Cyrus family is very supportive of each other. They are especially protective of Noah as she continues to gain attention.

MORE NEWS: Miley Cyrus Speaks to Whether She’d Do ‘Hannah Montana’ Reboot

“My sister [Miley] taught me not to read comments and stuff and I turned my comments off on Instagram for a little while and they’re back on,” Noah Cyrus shared.

The Voice coach and big sister is set to perform her newest track “Malibu” for the first time on television tonight.