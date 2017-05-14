A Concerning New Detail Comes To Light About That Guy Straddling A Shark

A freaky fish humper who got naked, straddled a dead shark and smiled for a photo has finally been identified after the photo has gone viral.

According to New York Daily News, the man is a former New York City cop, a Florida sports reporter claims.

People have been speculating on the man’s identity in recent days as the astonishing photo went viral online.

David Pingalore, the sports anchor for WKMG-TV in Orlando, said Friday he was contacted recently by a man who knows the former Finest and provided more photos of the man — clothed and not.

“This guy lives in upstate New York,” Pingalore said of the mystery man in the picture. “That photo was taken two years ago off the shores of Long Island.”

Who is this man? Please RT, find him & ask him why he did this? Where is the humour in humiliating slaughtered animals? @ChrisGPackham pic.twitter.com/uHN37OywCx — Anneka Svenska (@AnnekaSvenska) May 5, 2017

Pingalore, who came forward on Orlando Sentinel writer Mike Bianchi’s radio show, identified the cheeky exhibitionist by first name only — Shawn or Sean. He said he was waiting for permission to share more pics.

Pingalore said his source is a friend of the mystery man who while on vacation in Florida happened to be watching his newscast about the photo. The source sent Pingalore the other photos of the cop to help disprove the theory that Florida Gators football coach Jim McElwain is the mystery man.

Pingalore claimed he even managed to broker a meeting between the cop and McElwain, but then the man got cold feet and now fears for his life.

“The naked man wanted to meet Coach McElwain, then all of a sudden — an hour later — he flipped and got scared,” Pingalore said.

“The man that is naked on the shark is afraid for his life because he believes bounty hunters — I’m not making this up — and people with shark people, whatever, those people would be called.”

