Must-See Horror Titles Coming To Netflix In May

As April winds to a close and with May right around the corner, Netflix has officially released all of the titles that will be added to and removed from its streaming service.

The service has announced many successful and well-known titles joining its library in May, like Doctor Strange, Inglorious Basterds, and Forrest Gump. Sadly, films like the Jurassic Park trilogy and What About Bob? will be removed from the service as May arrives. See the full list of movies arriving here and the full list of what’s leaving here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There are some choice selections for horror fans that will be both arriving on the service in May and, sadly, some great titles that will no longer be available.

Scroll down to see our picks for the best horror coming to Netflix and remind you what to watch right now before they expire!

Beyond the Gates – Arriving 5/8

With the rise of VHS in the ’80s came lots of experimenting with the format in hopes of turning a massive profit from the cutting-edge technology. One experiment was the creation of “video board games,” which relied on pausing/playing a tape the coincided with the events of a board game.

Beyond the Gates taps directly into this slice of VHS history when two brothers stumble across a mysterious board game that gets them much more than they bargained for. Full of gruesome practical special effects and starring genre icon Barbara Crampton as the VHS horror host, Beyond the Gates pays homage to the ’80s with a witty script from writer/director Jackson Stewart, with endearing performances from Graham Skipper and Chase Williamson.

[H/T YouTube, IFC Films]

Cujo – Leaving 5/1

The seminal story of a vicious dog, Cujo is one of Stephen King’s most memorable live-action adaptations of his stories. In the film, a happy-go-lucky St. Bernard pursues a rabbit into its den, only to get attacked by a rabid bat. The rabies-infected dog becomes more and more aggressive, turning on its family and owners in a battle for life and death.

[H/T YouTube, Paramount Movies]

Stake Land II – Arriving 5/7

One of the more interesting vampire films of the last ten years, Stake Land portrayed the living undead as primitive creatures instead of romantic monsters of seduction. Set ten years after the previous film, Stake Land II once again stars Nick Damici, who once again crafts the screenplay, as threats that audiences thought were eliminated have returned to create carnage. Although the film isn’t without its flaws, this sequel, in addition to webisodes set in this universe, helps expand the mythology of one of the more interesting vampire landscapes of recent years.

[H/T YouTube, DreadCentral]

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie – Leaving 5/1

In the early ’80s, George Romero teamed up with special effects wizard Tom Savini and Stephen King to bring audiences Creepshow, a film full of short tales of terror that was an homage to EC Comics. The filmmakers turned their attention to TV for the serialized Tales From the Darkside, leading to another big screen theatrical horror anthology. Featuring the same campy charm as their previous collaborations and starring a young Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, and Christian Slater, you don’t want to miss one of the all-time best horror anthologies.

[H/T YouTube, Paramount Movies]

MORE NEWS: