McKayla Maroney Unveils Booty Pics On Twitter, The Reactions Are As Expected

Most people remember McKayla Maroney as the young girl who won Olympic gold with Team USA in 2012 and going viral with her infamous “unimpressed face” that even President Barack Obama copied.

Well now the former Olympic Gold medalist is making headlines for showing off her curves on social media. On Mother’s Day, Maroney took to Instagram showing off her backside in a video while sporting black thong underwear and a red tank top.

Immediately after posting the Instagram video, fans and followers believed Maroney was hacked. However, the former Olympic medalist made sure to clear the air telling everyone that she indeed posted the video and that anyone offended can unfollow her.

But that wasn’t where it stopped. Maroney then took to Twitter and fired back at the critics.

In one tweet she wrote, “hey, im just doing me. if u want me to be a role model so bad, get inspired by how i give 0 fcuks and go do u.” Then followed that up with another that read, “not everyone’s gona like u, but if u stay true to yourself they might just respect you.”

hey, im just doing me. if u want me to be a role model so bad, get inspired by how i give 0 fcuks and go do u — mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) May 14, 2017

not everyone’s gona like u, but if u stay true to yourself they might just respect you — mckayla (@McKaylaMaroney) May 14, 2017

She then took it a step further posting another sexy selfie showing off just a bit of her backside. She kept the caption simple with a crown emoji.

Maroney’s new pic brought out nothing but approval from Twitterverse as many replied to the pic using gifs and videos as a thumbs up to her message and picture.

