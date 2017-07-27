Matt Damon’s Seaside Family Vacation Takes a Frightening Turn

A post shared by @jkhappy2 on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Matt Damon’s family vacation in Australia took a scary turn this week when his 6-year-old daughter, Stella was reportedly stung by a jellyfish.

The Courier Mail reports that Damon, his daughters and wife were enjoying a fun-filled day at a popular beach in Byron Bay with Thor star, Chris Hemsworth and his family, when Damon’s daughter was stung.

Damon and his wife, Luciana quickly comforted their little girl, along with Hemsworth, his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children. The Australian paper reports Damon rushed into a nearby café for ice to treat the sting.

Witnesses claim they heard Stella screaming before running out of the water. Paramedics were immediately called and treated the young girl, who received plenty of hugs from her father. While certain species of jellyfish can in fact be deadly to humans, most are harmless but may be known to sting a little. It is wise to be cautionary in the water as a few can prove fatal with its sting.

A rep for the family did not return for comment on the young girl’s official condition.

Earlier the week, the two families went on a helicopter ride with the kids. In 2014, Hemsworth told GQ magazine that he and Damon were good friends and became buddies around the time Hemsworth started working.

