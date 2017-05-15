Mary Elizabeth Winstead Splits From Husband Riley Stearns

After seven years of marriage, actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead and writer/director Riley Stearns have decided to call it quits and head their separate ways. The duo announced their separation by taking to their personal Instagram accounts, sharing the same picture but writing their own captions.

Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart. We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley A post shared by Mary Elizabeth Winstead (@mewins) on May 13, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

The actress wrote, “Sitting here with my best friend who I love with all my heart. We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day. We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over on Stearns’ account, he posted the message, “We just took this photo together. I met Mary 15 years ago and we’ve been the most important people in each other’s lives ever since. Those lives have been full of every emotion imaginable and we’ve embraced it all. Life is unpredictable though. While we will still be in each other’s lives we will no longer be living those lives together. We still love each other very much but we’re different people with different paths and different futures. I can’t wait to see where we both end up. I’ll always love you, Mary.”

UP NEXT: Russell Wilson Under Fire For Mother’s Day Tribute To Ciara

Both Winstead and Stearns turned off comments for their posts, opting to avoid sifting through messages from the general public.

The two met fifteen years ago on a cruise ship when Winstead was 18, having gone on to be one of the hottest actresses of her generation. Last year’s 10 Cloverfield Lane was one of the surprise hit thrillers of the year, with her work in films like Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Grindhouse and TV series Smashed building a reputable fanbase. She also starred in Stearns’ feature film debut Faults, which also starred Leland Orser.

MORE NEWS: Paris Hilton Reveals 4 Surprising, Hilarious Facts About Herself in Latest Interview

You can currently catch Winstead in the third season of Fargo, currently airing on FX.

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]