Mariachis ‘Serenade’ Donald Trump As 2016 Election Results Roll In

First it was a wall of taco trucks, now it's mariachis.

As tonight's presidential election results come rolling in, mariachis are gathering outside Trump Tower to "serenade" the Republican candidate.

It's loud and clear reminder that despite Trump's strong stance on immigration, Mexicans have a voice too.

Check out these epic videos of Mariachi Sol Mixteco playing outside the Trump Tower.

Mariachi band just getting started outside trump tower #election2016 @abcnews #trump A video posted by jmvolack (@jmvolack) on Nov 8, 2016 at 4:31pm PST

Full mariachi belting out tunes blocks from Trump Tower #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/TmX7EzgH0t — Brendan Krisel (@Brendan_Krisel) November 9, 2016

[ H/T Buzzfeed ]