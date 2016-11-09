Mariachis ‘Serenade’ Donald Trump As 2016 Election Results Roll In
First it was a wall of taco trucks, now it's mariachis.
As tonight's presidential election results come rolling in, mariachis are gathering outside Trump Tower to "serenade" the Republican candidate.
It's loud and clear reminder that despite Trump's strong stance on immigration, Mexicans have a voice too.
Check out these epic videos of Mariachi Sol Mixteco playing outside the Trump Tower.
Full mariachi belting out tunes blocks from Trump Tower #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/TmX7EzgH0t— Brendan Krisel (@Brendan_Krisel) November 9, 2016
Mariachi band strolling outside #Trump Tower to "serenade" the candidate. "Canta y no llores." Sing, don't cry. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/aujEmTl3Xi— N. J. Burkett (@njburkett7) November 9, 2016
