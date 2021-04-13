Warriors' Steph Curry Just Made History

✖

Steph Curry is back to full health after only playing in five games of the 2019-20 season and is continuing to prove why he is an NBA icon. Now Curry has just made history. He passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in franchise history.

The historic moment took place during Monday night's game against the Denver Nuggets. Curry scored his 21st point of the first quarter on a layup, officially passing Chamberlain's mark of 17,783 points. He then went on score 53 during the 116-107 win over the Nuggets. Curry explained after the game that he was having a "hard time" coming to terms with his achievement.

"It's crazy," Curry said, per ESPN. "Anytime you hear his name, it's kind of daunting because you know his records are so hard to — some of them are even impossible to eclipse, I think. You understand how great of a player he was. I can't remember how many games he played as a Warrior, and how many I've played, but to be anywhere near him in any record book or now be on top, it's surreal, and it's wild. Because if you grow up in the game of basketball and you hear his name, you know it's something extremely special, no matter what it is."

In addition to surpassing Chamberlain's mark, Curry also added another historic stat to his career resume. He became the seventh player in NBA history to record multiple seasons with three or more 50-point games. Curry also made 10 three-point shots, the 18th time in his career that he has done so.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about Curry's impact on the franchise after the game, explaining that he expected the three-point master to score the necessary 19 points to pass Chamberlain at some point in the game. However, Kerr said that he didn't necessarily expect to see the total in the first quarter. The coach then talked about possible ways the Warriors could honor the two-time MVP, citing an example by the Dallas Mavericks.

"When you play in Dallas now, when you look on the floor, there's a silhouette of Dirk [Nowitzki] shooting his signature fadeaway on each end of the floor," Kerr said. "And I love that; I thought it was a really great idea from the Mavericks. It's such a great way to sort of honor Dirk and remember his legacy. I imagine there will be something like that here. Maybe a picture of Steph like holding his mouthpiece or something."