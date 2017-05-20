Lady Gaga Mourns the Loss of Her Longtime Friend With a Heartfelt Tribute

Lady Gaga’s longtime friend and former assistant Sonja Durham has passed away after years of battling stage IV brain cancer.

Durham’s husband, Andre Dubois, confirmed to TMZ the sad news on Friday and said his wife died “peacefully and beautifully” in their home.

The six-time Grammy winner wrote a beautiful tribute to her dear friend on Instagram alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of Durham and Dubois.

“Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life,” the American Horror Story actress wrote. “Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy. I love you so much it brings tears to my eyes just to think of all the years we’ve spent together backstage running the show, taking care of each other.

She continued, “You are one of a kind. I’m so proud of you. And you and Andre, your unbreakable beautiful love is what life is all about. You can see it in this photo. Wanted to share this with the world and show them what true beauty looks like. I love you girl. I love you so much.”

Our heart is broken. You truly were an inspiration to Lady Gaga and all of us. Goodnight, brave angel. #RIPSONJA pic.twitter.com/xEgYvIjnkx — G A G A Z A N A™ (@GAGAZANA) May 20, 2017

Gaga, 31, previously said her song titled “Grigio Girls” on her recent album Joanne was inspired by Durham. During her headlining gig at Coachella last month, she dedicated an emotional acoustic version of “The Edge of Glory” to her.

Our deepest condolences go out to Lady Gaga and Durham’s family at this time.