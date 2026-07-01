LA Clippers’ Championship Odds After Trading Kawhi Leonard Are Still Extremely Low

The Los Angeles Clippers are making moves after a 42-40 season and a missed playoff appearance. The NBA team is sending Kawhi Leonard back to the Toronto Raptors.

According to ESPN, the Clippers and Raptors worked out a deal involving multiple players and picks. Leonard will head to Toronto in exchange for “Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap, and two second-round picks.”

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Leonard spent seven years with the Clippers (2019-26). Although he missed the 2021-22 season due to injury. The team made the playoffs five times but only reached the Western Conference Finals once (2020-21).

The Polymarket traders do not expect the Clippers to be back in championship contention after trading Leonard and adding Ingram and Dick.

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The traders give the Clippers a 1% chance to win the NBA title next year and a 5% chance to win the Western Conference.

The Raptors, for comparison, now have a 14% chance to win the NBA’s Eastern Conference. The team still only has a 3% chance to win the title, according to traders.

The Raptors have achieved success with Leonard on the roster. He joined Toronto for the 2018-19 season, and he played in 60 games while averaging 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds.

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The Raptors made a run through the Eastern Conference while defeating the Magic in the first round, the 76ers in the second round, and the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Leonard and the Raptors then faced off with the Warriors in the NBA Finals. They took the series 4-2 as Leonard won NBA Finals MVP.

The veteran will now make his return to Toronto, and he will be eligible to sign an extension that could reach up to two years and $123.7 million.

He will have another chance to pursue a third NBA title, and he will be able to set himself up to end his career in Toronto.

The Clippers, however, will move forward into a new era without Leonard while trying to break through and reach the NBA Finals for the first time.

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