Kris Jenner Breaks Her Silence After Daughter Kim Kardashian’s Terrifying Robbery

It's been nearly a week since Kim Kardashian was tied up, gagged and thrown in a bathtub by masked robbers who stole $11 million worth of jewelry, and now her mother is finally breaking her silence.



Kris Jenner took to social media to post a heartfelt message to serve as a reminder of how lucky she is, and how lucky we are all.

(Photo: Daily Mail)

"Every morning is a reminder of how blessed we are," Jenner said. "Today I am grateful for my family, who I love more than words can explain. Count your blessings, be grateful always, and cherish every moment you spend with your loved ones."

Jenner has only posted to social media a handful of times since her daughter's terrifying ordeal, but this marks the first time she's spoken about the robbery itself.

In the days after the robbery, Kim realized "everything has to change going forward." She upped her security detail in a big way, and put her reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians indefinitely on hold.

While some closest to the Kardashians question whether the robbery was staged, we're happy to see the family come together and tackle this issue as one.

[ H/T Daily Mail ]