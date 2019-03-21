Kim Kardashian And Son Saint Wear Matching Shoes In New Adorable Pic

Kim Kardashian shared her “mommy and me” time with her son, Saint West.
The 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashian star took to Snapchat on Friday to share a series of adorable photos and videos with her son.
In the snaps, Saint rocks a flower crown, gets mesmerized by the water filter and even tries to talk with the dog filter.
Later, Kim showed off her and Saint’s matching Yeezy shoes. It appears the entire family wore matching shoes as Kim took another snap showing off her feet next to a larger pair of Yeezy sneakers, who we can only assume were papa Kanye’s.
While the one year old definitely seems to have taken a liking to social media, his 3-year-old sister, North, is already a pro. Just earlier this week, the toddler secured her internet star status with a hilarious meme-worthy expression at a birthday party.
