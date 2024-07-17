Musician and Actor Jack White Has Died

Jack White, not to be confused with The White Stripes co-founder, was an actor and musician who was married to 'Sons of Anarchy' star Katey Sagal in the '90s.

Jack White, a musician and actor who was married to Katey Sagal for seven years, has died. The news was shared by White and Sagal's son, actor Jackson White (Tell Me Lies), who made the sad announcement in a post on social media.

"This guy taught me everything," he wrote. "We had ups and downs, as a man has with their father. But in the end it was just love. He was an open book, a fighter, genuinely the funniest person my sister and I knew, and single handedly invented the loudest most powerful back beat of any drummer I've ever seen."

"He's not in pain anymore," Jackson continued. "And we get to remember him, 6 foot 4 with a denim shirt and a Starbucks muffin, driving us around, teaching us every important song ever written. I'm wearing his shoes every day. Not a metaphor he had really cool shoes." Jackson concluded his post by writing, "Big Jack White. 1954-2024. I love you dad forever."

Jack White was an accomplished drummer, as well as an actor. He also served as a hockey/skating technical advisor on movies such as the Mighty Ducks trilogy and Jack Frost.

White and Sagal were married from 1993 until 2000, sharing two children: Jackson and his sister, Sarah. In a comment on Jackson's memorial post for his late father, Sagal honored her ex-husband by writing, "Beautiful Jackson and Beautiful Sarah I will always be grateful to your dad for you! Thank you Jack. Finally free."

At this time, no cause of death or funeral arrangements have been shared.