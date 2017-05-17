Kim Kardashian’s Beach Stroll Bikini Is A Head-Turner

Kim Kardashian has been giving the world plenty to see during her current vacation to Mexico and Puerto Rico to celebrate her sister Kourtney’s birthday. Tuesday, the 36-year-old reality star star took pleasure in making another beachy display of her unbelievable body.

The 36-year-old phenomenal while on the shore, donning a blue Dior bikini which expertly fit the star’s unreal figure, complete with an orange trim.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reality show star’s ample hips and bust could barely be contained by the tiny Dior bikini as she made her way to the water’s edge, while showing off her stunning golden complexion.

Her latest walk on the beach emerged just a day after the un-airbrushed photos of her were seen the day before.

Check her out in the Instagram post below:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Army (@kimkardashianarmy) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

Making her way across the sand, the social media star adjusted her assets, first tugging at her bikini top before hiking up the bottoms. The contrast between the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s narrow waist and hips was exaggerated by Kim’s gym flattened abs.

Check Out More Pics Of Kim K On The Beach Here

Unairbrushed photos of Kim’s beach body has caused quite a frenzy on social media this week, also garnering a fair share of criticism. But clearly Kim hasn’t let a few words ruin her vacation.

After complaining that her friends were ‘fat-shaming’ her Sunday, the starlet confidently doubled down by dressing her exaggerated curves in a barely-there thong and stepping outside.

Kim didn’t seem to have a worries as she bared her robust booty in its full, natural glory while she and her friends relaxed by the pool.

More News:

[H/T Daily Mail]