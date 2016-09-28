Kevin Hart Takes The Title Of World’s Highest Paid Comedian

Kevin Hart just surpassed Jerry Seinfeld as the highest paid comedian in the world.



Hart raked in an incredible $87.5 million between June 2015 and June 2016 alone. Much of his success is owed not only to his natural talent and massive stage presence, but his hard work and dedication.

(Photo: Love B Scott)

Hart tours like there's no tomorrow. Between June 2015 and June 2016 he played over 100 shows, scooping up a cool $1 million each time. He's basically the rock star of the comedian world, but unlike musicians, Hart doesn't require a costly and elaborate stage, which means he takes home a much larger cut.

"He is a comedian, of course, but he is drawing crowds that you would typically only see for musicians," said Gary Bongiovanni, editor of Pollstar. "Only a few comedians [are] capable of playing sports arenas the way the Kevin Hart does."

But Hart doesn't just stick to the stage. This comedian has had his share of roles on the silver screen as well. He's starred in films like Central Intelligence and Secret Life of Pets, and he also shoots commercials for brands like Hyundai, Foot Locker and H&M.

Basically, Hart is a powerhouse that makes people laugh wherever he goes, and for that, he definitely deserves the title of highest-paid comedian in the world.

[ H/T Love B Scott ]