Kendall Jenner Posts Classic ‘Squad AF’ Video With Three Of Our Favorite Funnymen

Kendall Jenner paid homage to three of comedy’s greatest talents with her latest Instagram post. The brief clip shows Steve Carell, Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert striking sexualized poses while shirtless.

me and squad af A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 6, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

It’s taken from a “Moment of Zen” segment from the October 11, 2001, episode of the The Daily Show, where Stewart hosted and Carell and Colbert served as correspondents.

“me and squad af,” she captioned the post.

The self-comparison isn’t too far off from reality based on the photos Kendall uploads with her and her supermodel friends, such as a recent party shot with sister Kylie Jenner.

She also posted a couple Met Gala shots with model friend Bela Hadid in similar alluring poses, further strengthening the comparison to the Daily Show bit.

my baby girl A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 2, 2017 at 5:29pm PDT

While the admiration for the comedy trio is pretty clear, it’s unsure whether the comedians would appreciate the comparison. Colbert recently criticized Kendall after her now-infamous Pepsi protest commercial went viral.

The commercial shows the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joining a protest as cops in riot gear blocked the march. She walks up to an officer, hands him a Pepsi and the conflict ends. It was immediately torn to pieces by Twitter users, and Colbert had his own turn on the topic during The Late Show.

“At first, this was a movement without a leader,” Colbert said describing the commercial. “Until the protest route just happened to pass by Kendall Jenner, doing a fashion shoot for, apparently, aluminum siding.”

He later added, “Luckily, Ms. Jenner, a wealthy young white woman, knows exactly how to handle police at a protest.”

Jenner never responded to Colbert’s jokes or made any statement about the lambasted commercial.

