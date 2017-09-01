Watch: Nicole Kidman Recalls First Meeting With Husband Keith Urban

During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nicole Kidman revealed that her husband, Keith Urban, actually didn’t call her for quite some time after their first meeting.

“I remember thinking I had such a crush on him and he wasn’t interested in me. He didn’t call me for four months,” Kidman, 49, recalled on the Feb. 9 episode to DeGeneres.

DeGeneres, 59, asked how that was possible and if he ever explained to Kidman why, reasoning with her that “He must have been just shy.”

Kidman divulged to DeGeneres that the two never talk about it and she doesn’t plan to bring it up anytime soon.

“We’re here now and it’s all good,” Kidman said. “We don’t need to hash up all that stuff.”

Kidman and Urban met back in 2005, and married a year later. DeGeneres shared with the audience and viewers at home the first photograph the couple ever took together.

“The craziest thing is to have a photo of when you first met,” Kidman said. “Someone just took that photo and sent it to us.”

Last June, Urban, 49, shared the image on Instagram with the caption, “Our very first photo together 2005, minutes after being introduced to each other.”

The pair are now parents to daughters Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6. Kidman is also the mother of Isabella, 24, and Connor, 22, whom she adopted with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Our very first photo together 2005, minutes after being introduced to each other. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BABY. LOOOOOOOOVE YOU!!!!!!!!! xxxxxxxxx – KU A photo posted by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jun 25, 2016 at 6:05am PDT

Photo credit: Getty / Kevin Frazier

