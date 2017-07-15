Watch: Kacey Musgraves Connects With Late Grandmother in Chilling ‘Hollywood Medium’ Sneak Peek

Kacey Musgraves is left shocked when clairvoyant medium, Tyler Henry connects the country singer and songwriter with her late grandmother.

In a preview of E!’s Hollywood Medium, airing Wednesday night, Musgraves wants to understand how her grandmother passed away and Henry is helping her get to the bottom of it.

During the reading, 21-year-old Tyler is able to connect Musgraves to her late grandmother whose death remains a mystery to her family.

But when Tyler tells her he senses a fire surrounding her maternal grandmother, the Musgraves explains that her maternal grandmother died in a house fire, yet the circumstances were always fuzzy.

“I want to know what happened ’cause she called 911 and said, ‘Hey, my bed is on fire. My electrical blanket, there was a malfunction or something.’ And then she just didn’t get out, she didn’t make it out,” the 28-year-old two-time Grammy winner explains.

Musgraves goes on to tell the medium her family never knew what happened after that phone call to 911, saying, “We don’t know if she went back in to get something or to get her dogs, or maybe she just got disoriented. We just don’t really know and there’s a lot of unanswered questions there.”

