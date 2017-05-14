Jonah Hill Shows Off Shrinking Figure At Hollywood Market

Actor Jonah Hill is cutting no corners with his diet and it absolutely shows.

The 33-year-old star looked fit-as-ever while he grabbed a healthy lunch at Erewhon Market in Hollywood on Saturday.

There, he showed off his gym sculpted arms and fit physique in a simple black tee while also donning a very hipster beard and beanie.

Jonah kept low-key, donning a black beanie and wayfarer sunglasses for his trip out.

The Wolf of Wall Street star’s trim torso was clad in slimming black, showing everyone his hard work at the gym.

A tattoo on his muscular forearm and scruffy beard complimented his laid-back attitude.

Keeping comfortable, the Academy Award nominee donned light khaki slacks and well-loved tennis shoes.

While out, he picked up a nutritious snack from the upscale natural food shop.

The natural food store is a favorite of healthy-centric celebs, with star like Katie Holmes, David Beckham and the Kardashian clan among the grocers many shoppers.

Jonah is back to the daily grind after wrapping up work on his latest project Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot with director Gus Van Sant.

This new project is based on a memoir by cartoonist John Callahan, the story follows the life of the quadriplegic artist who was known for his gestural style and wry humor.

The film stars Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara and Jack Black and is set for a 2018 release through Amazon.

