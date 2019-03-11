John Wick 3: Keanu Reeves’ Epic Story Idea for Trilogy Finale

John Wick: Chapter 2 is steady shooting toward box office success and fan/critic acclaim, so it’s no wonder that talk about John Wick 3 has already picked up; after all, we always knew that this hit action franchise was planned as a trilogy from the start.

[MILD SPOILER] Chapter 2 left things in a pretty precarious place, with John (Keanu Reeves) having been excommunicated from The Continental after killing Santino D’Antonio, putting both The High Table and The Continental’s assassin assets on his tail. In a recent interview, Reeves shared an idea of where and how John Wick 3 can unfold its story – and it sounds pretty good to us!

Reeves and John Wick: Chapter 2 director Chad Stahelski were guests on the Empire Podcast, where they shared their initial ideas for John Wick 3. Reeves’ big idea: start things off in the immediate aftermath of Chapter 2, with a big Escape From New York-style chase:

“I think the opening of the film should be Wick just trying to escape from New York. Literally trying to get off the island. Maybe he asks [Lawrence Fisburne’s character] the Bowery King for help. Maybe John Leguizamo comes and helps me out. “John, I can’t do it, you’re excommunicado!” Maybe the High Table shows up. And then the High Table starts firing guns. And then maybe this kind of thing starts to happen between the High Table and Continental? Maybe John is the activator of this confrontation, and perhaps there’s a war? Wouldn’t that be awesome?!“

Although Reeves seems to want to jump right into the immediate events after John was greenlit by The Continental, Stahelski seemed to indicate that there might be more time passing before the story of Chapter 3 really unfolds, stating, “Granted, 1 and 2 take place within the same week. Number 3 may be a little bit more of a duration for John to get lost in the world then come back.”

The two ideas aren’t mutually exclusive; John Wick 3 could have its opening act be John trying to escape from New York in the aftermath of Chapter 2, and following the biggest, most violent fight/chase sequence we’ve ever seen, things could slow down into a character drama as John (and dog) live in isolation for awhile, before being called back into the (under)world game.

It’s a pretty straightforward and organic way to continue the story – and if there is anything fans like about John Wick, it’s the straightforward story and rich mythos that makes all the action that more resonant.

John Wick: Chapter 2 is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane. It’s now playing in theaters everywhere!