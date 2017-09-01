Jennifer Garner Sets the Record Straight on Her Divorce to Ben Affleck

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on May 31, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

Jennifer Garner isn’t putting up with a story written by an esteemed publication about her divorce to ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Garner took to Facebook on Wednesday afternoon to share with the media that she did not pose for or authorize PEOPLE‘s latest magazine cover that details her divorce to Affleck.

In the post, Garner wrote, “It has been brought to my attention that there is a People magazine cover and article out today that appear to be coming from me. It isn’t unusual for me to receive calls from loved ones thinking I forgot to tell them I am pregnant — with twins! — (Geez Louise), but those are so ridiculous they’re easy to ignore.”

The proud mom-of-three children continued, “This isn’t a tragedy by any measure, but it does affect me and my family and so, before my mom’s garden club lights up her phone, I wanted to set the record straight.”

Garner reveals she did not pose for the cover of PEOPLE, nor “participate in or authorize this article.”

“While we are here, for what it’s worth: I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete,” she wrote, concluding her post by saying, “Have a beautiful day.”

The PEOPLE magazine article in question goes in depth to share information from insiders that cite Garner is “doing okay,” with a source saying her divorce was a “difficult decision” but it was “time to focus on the future.”

Garner and Affleck, who are currently co-parenting their three children, officially filed for divorce in mid-April after 10 years together. The former couple filed the petition and response most amicably, requesting joint legal and physical custody of Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

In a statement to E! News, a spokesperson for the publication said the story on Garner was “fair and truthful.”

“To be clear, it does not include rumors and does not say she’s pregnant. We wish her well,” they wrote.

