Jenna Dewan Shares High-Flying Underwear Pic

When you’re a kid, all it takes is putting on a pair of your favorite superhero-themed underwear over your clothes to feel like you have superpowers, an ability that Jenna Dewan Tatum shows doesn’t disappear with age. The World of Dance star recently shared a photo with her Instagram followers in which she appears to be flying, empowered by her favorite underwear.

Meet Me Up High! Danskin gives you wings! FLY to Danskin and buy your favorites! Floating to the top in Danskin! Falling all over myself to get to Danskin! (ok I’ll stop) A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 12, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

In the photo, the actress shares her love for Danskin’s clothing line while also performing a massive leap onto a large bed. Dewan is no stranger to sharing her athletic abilities with her followers, although they don’t always feature her wearing her underwear. However, it’s the actress’ sense of fun and outgoing nature that has led her to gaining almost 4 million followers on Instagram.

In addition to gaining her followers, Dewan’s athletic abilities is what got her some of her earliest successes in Hollywood. Her career started as a back-up dancer in music videos, eventually using those dance skills to score a lead role in the dance-centric movie Step Up.

The actress’ professional career wasn’t the only thing jumpstarted by Step Up, as it’s also where she met her future husband Channing Tatum. Recently, Dewan teased the possibility of a dance reunion between herself and her husband, potentially during a guest spot in Las Vegas’ Magic Mike Live.

Dancing will continue to have a large role in Dewan’s career, as we’re only weeks away from witnessing the premiere of World of Dance, a show she’ll judge alongside Jennifer Lopez.

The new dancing competition series will features dancers of various backgrounds all competing against one another to win the grand prize of $1 million.

