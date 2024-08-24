Channing Tatum Trying Not to 'Disrespect or Piss off' Whoopi Goldberg and Demi Moore Ahead of 'Ghost' Remake

Channing Tatum is treading carefully as he embarks on his remake of the 1990 romantic thriller Ghost, with a primary focus on avoiding any perceived disrespect towards original stars Whoopi Goldberg and Demi Moore. The 44-year-old actor and producer finds himself in a delicate position, trying to breathe new life into the iconic film while considering its legacy. According to a source from the studio who spoke to Life & Style, Tatum is acutely aware of the potential backlash and is making concerted efforts to win Goldberg and Moore's support without offending them.

According to the source, Tatum's production company, Free Association, has secured the rights to remake Ghost, but the project is riddled with potential pitfalls. "Channing's Ghost remake is chugging along and picking up steam but nobody is fooling themselves about what a minefield this is going to be," the insider revealed to the outlet.

The source further elaborated on Tatum's challenges: "Getting the movie made – especially with Whoopi and Demi joining the cast – is a delicate a situation. [Tatum] is dealing with huge, outspoken personalities like Whoopi and Demi, who are going to be asked about the film every time they're in front of the press."

The original Ghost, starring Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg, was a critical and commercial success upon its release, grossing an impressive $505 million worldwide on a modest $22 million budget. The film not only cemented Moore's status as the preeminent female star of the 1990s but also earned Goldberg an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

It secured five Academy Award nominations and won two in total, including Best Original Screenplay for Bruce Joel Rubin. With such a storied past, Tatum faces the daunting task of reimagining the narrative for a contemporary audience while honoring its predecessors.

Tatum's vision for the remake appears to be a departure from the typical Hollywood blockbuster approach. The source indicates that the actor-producer is aiming for a more modest production, emphasizing storytelling over extravagant special effects. "He wants a Magic Mike-scale take on the story – fun, cheap and not too overcooked," the insider explained to Life & Style.

However, the 21 Jump Street star's greatest challenge may lie in securing the enthusiastic support of Moore and Goldberg. Both actresses have maintained a neutral stance on the remake thus far, with Moore giving a measured response when questioned about the project.

"Look, every story in some ways has already been told. The wonderful thing is the different way things can be reinterpreted," Moore told Entertainment Weekly in May. She added, "I think there are some films that often are better left not touched, and left, and then sometimes there are wonderful surprises in that reinterpretation."

When asked if Tatum had reached out to her, Moore replied, "No, he hasn't." However, she acknowledged his abilities, stating, "He's super talented. I'd be curious to see what he decides to do."

The studio source reiterated Tatum's commitment to approaching the project with utmost respect for its legacy. "He's going to be respectful," the insider told Life & Style. "He's going to do this in a fiscally responsible way, and he's going to do everything in his power not to disrespect or piss off Whoopi and Demi."

Tatum's admiration for the late Patrick Swayze appears to be a driving force behind his passion for the project. The source revealed that Tatum "pretty much worships everything Patrick Swayze did and has largely modeled his career after him."

The actor casually disclosed his involvement with the Ghost remake during a pottery-making session for a Vanity Fair interview. Drawing a parallel to the film's iconic pottery scene, Tatum remarked, "Now I know why they put this in Ghost. This whole process is very, very sexual." He went on to explain that while he intends to take on Swayze's role, the remake will diverge from the original. "But we're going to do something different," Tatum stated, adding that the story "needs to change a little."

As Tatum takes on this endeavor, he faces the challenge of handling media scrutiny and public expectations. The studio source expressed concern that the constant media attention could potentially interfere with Tatum's creative process. "He's afraid that the media circus surrounding the project may get in the way of production as he envisioned it and that Demi and Whoopi will be asked about every small step of the process any time they make public appearances," the insider said.

Despite these challenges, Tatum remains committed to winning over Moore and Goldberg. The source noted, "His goal is to eventually win their unabashed support for the project, which is a lot easier said than done!"