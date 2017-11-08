Jazz Jennings Responds to Derick Dillard’s Transphobic Tweet

TLC reality star, Jazz Jennings is not one bit intimidated and discouraged by the transphobic post shared to social media by Derick Dillard of the network's popular Duggar series, Counting On.

The 16-year-old I Am Jazz star took the high road with her response after 28-year-old Dillard, retweeted a post from TLC to his Twitter account about Jazz, suggesting, "transgender is a myth."

"Every day I experience cyber-bullying," she wrote. "But I keep sharing my story. Today was no different."

Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different. — Jazz Jennings (@JazzJennings__) August 3, 2017

On Thursday, Dillard, who welcomed his second child with wife, Jill last month, was accused of bullying the teenager and perpetuating hateful rhetoric against those in the LGBTQ community.

Retweeting a promotional tweet from TLC, Dillard initially captioned the post, "What an oxymoron… a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality. 'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God."

The father of two soon received backlash from fans and audiences, including one user who asked, "Is it necessary for a full grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?"

What an oxymoron... a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

The son-in-law of Jim Bob Duggar quickly responded to the fan, but replied with the male pronoun, writing, "I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here."

Others noticed the comment, quickly taking sides on the issue with one tweeting back, "If you are upset with TLC calling HER a HER than (sic) maybe you shouldn't be a part of the reality TV network that pays your bills."

On Thursday night, PEOPLE reported that TLC issued their own statement regarding Dillard's tweet, saying, "Derick Dillard's personal statement does not represent the views of TLC."

But while those words don't express the network's views, they have been a reality for Jazz since her transition at the tender age of 7, ever since she made her debut on ABC's 20/20 with Barbara Walters.