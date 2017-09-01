Janet Jackson Shares the First Photo of Her Baby Boy

It’s officially time to meet Janet Jackson’s baby boy.

On Friday evening, the singer and songwriter shared the first image of her only child on social media and at her personal website.

More than three months after welcoming her first child with now estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana, the singer and songwriter took to Twitter, Facebook and her personal website to share the very first photo of Eissa Al Mana.

Jackson captioned the image of herself hugging the yawning 14-week-old as, “My baby and me after nap time.”

The special mother-son moment comes as the A-list performer continues to raise her child in private.

As for sharing on social media, this is the first tweet of Jackson’s in almost six months. The last time she shared an update was November 19, 2016 on Twitter, where she expressed her appreciation to the fans and told them she felt their love and prayers by the “Grace of God” (in Arabic).

