Indianapolis 500 Champions Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti Robbed at Gunpoint

Just hours after winning the pole for this weekend’s Indianapolis 500 and collecting a $100,000 check, Scott Dixon and former 500 champion, Dario Franchitti were robbed at gunpoint Sunday night in a Taco Bell drive-thru.

In an interview with The New York Times on Tuesday, Dixon, 36, said the whole experience was “definitely shocking,” adding he was in “disbelief” for the most part.

Acknowledging the “bizarre contrast” of being robbed just a few hours after winning the pole for the greatest spectacle in racing, Dixon told the Times, “It will make you feel really small again.”

Though neither of the two Indy 500 champions were injured, Dixon has been advised to not discuss the event in any further details.

FOX 59 spoke to Tony Kanaan, a teammate of Dixon’s with Chip Ganassi Racing, who told reporters that Dixon and Franchitti had their windows down when they were approached at gunpoint.

With a plan to order his usual Cheesy Gordita Crunch and subbing beans for meat, Dixon took Franchitti along for a food run, with the two waiting in the car after making their order.

The robbers shoved their gun in the window, with Kanaan revealing that though Dixon’s wife was not in the car, they stole Emma Davis-Dixon’s purse and held a gun to Dixon’s head, asking for his wallet and phone.

“You don’t expect that to happen, especially here,” Kanaan told FOX 59.

According to a police report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the two suspects, males aged 14 and 15, were arrested for felony robbery charges and resisting arrest.

