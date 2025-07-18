Iconic Anime Series to Open Permanent Retail Store That You Can Visit Starting This Fall

One of the most famous manga franchises of all time is getting its own permanent retail store.

Dragon Ball, the iconic series created by Akira Toriyama in 1984, is opening a store solely dedicated to selling items related to the series.

The Dragon Ball Store will open in Tokyo, Japan later this fall.

The official release says “A variety of limited-edition goods that can only be found at the store will be available, as well as other must-have items for fans! Further details regarding the store and merchandise line-up will be announced on the official website and official social media accounts, which are planned to be announced shortly. Stay tuned!!”

For those unaware, Dragon Ball is one of the highest-grossing franchises of all time. The manga series has been adapted into several anime, movies (both animated and live-action), video games, board games, card games, and more.

The story follows Son Goku through his life from childhood to adulthood as he trains his martial arts abilities and attempts to find the seven Dragon Balls, which can grant any wish once all seven are collected.

Most recently, the anime Dragon Ball Daima aired earlier this year.

It was the final work of series creator Akira Toriyama, who died last year at 68 years old.