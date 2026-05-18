Will Donald Trump Announce Aliens Exist This Week After AI Photo Goes Viral? The Odds Are a Must-See

Donald Trump just raised eyebrows from the general public and excited extra-terrestrial truthers.

The POTUS shared the below AI-generated image of himself walking around with a depiction of an alien from outer space.

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Donald Trump shares AI-generated photo with an alien on Truth Social. pic.twitter.com/djSZHZUlVo — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) May 17, 2026

The fake alien fits the traditional grey look popularized in The X-Files and other media. Though, he is oddly buff and tall compared to the “little green men” many people picture when imagining space aliens.

Polymarket Odds After Donald Trump’s AI-Generated Alien Photo

Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an election night party at Mar-a-Lago, Nov. 8, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

President Trump did not caption the photo. It’s unclear if it’s a tease of some sort of announcement or just a random social media post from his team to stir up conversation and engagement.

Polymarket currently taking bets on the market “Will the US confirm that aliens exist by…?,” with bettors picking between several 2026 dates, including May 31, June 30, Sept. 30 and Dec. 31.

Will the US confirm that aliens exist by May 31?

Yes 1% · No 99%

View full market & trade on Polymarket

The official rules of the market read: “This market will resolve to ‘Yes’ if the President of the United States, any member of the Cabinet of the United States, any member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, or any US federal agency definitively states that extraterrestrial life or technology exists by May 31, 2026, 11:59 PM ET. Otherwise, this market will resolve to ‘No.’”

So, has President Trump’s AI-generated Truth Social photo moved the market?

Based on what the current market, it does not appear that there’s a ton of confidence that a confirmation of alien life will come in the next two weeks. Even though there was a small uptick on Monday morning, there’s still only a 1% chance, per Polymarket. June 30 is still not enough of a gap for bettors, with that date only having a 3% chance, despite a similar Monday uptick.

Things jump up later in the year, with a 10% chance of the reveal happening before Sept. 30 and a 13% chance before Dec. 31. The biggest percentage move happened around the Sept. 30 date, as the chances were sitting at 6% on Sunday.

While there’s a small but of movement, it does not appear this one Truth Social post has done much to drastically change the odds.