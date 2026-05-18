SEC Reportedly Considering Big Crypto Change

The SEC is considering making another move to further integrate cryptocurrency into the stock market.

Per Bloomberg’s Scott Patterson, the SEC is considering a new structure for the trading of tokenized stocks. Patterson writes that this change “could reshape the landscape of the American stock market.”

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Tokenized stocks, which CoinDesk describes as “blockchain-based versions of equities that can trade around the clock and settle faster than traditional shares,” would reportedly be allowed under an “innovative exemption.” This could allow wagers on companies’ expected earnings without the involvement of the company in question.

The SEC could announce the structure as soon as this week, though nothing is official.

President Donald Trump nor anyone publicly representing the SEC have publicly addressed Bloomberg’s report as press time.

Exemption for Tokenized Stocks Comes as Crypto Culture Is Becoming Increasingly Common

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This news about blockchain-based stocks comes as the world of cryptocurrency continues to grow. While some aspects of the crypto craze have cooled off (ie: NFTs), Bitcoin trading continues.

People are even running to prediction markets like Polymarket to place wagers on the Bitcoin market itself. There are markets on Bitcoin’s projected peak price for May and it’ll be up or down in a 4-hour range.

There are also markets for less in-the-now topics. For example, there’s a market worth $2,949,680 around “Will Satoshi move any Bitcoin in 2026?,” referring to the anonymous Bitcoin founder Satoshi Nakamoto.

Other examples include “Will China unban Bitcoin by 2027?,” “Will Bitcoin outperform Gold in 2026?,” and “Clarity Act signed into law in 2026?.”

There are also less savory stories bettors are following, including “SBF released from custody in 2026?,” referring to crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, who is currently serving (and appealing) a 25-year prison sentence. There’s even a market around the conspiracy theory claiming that Satoshi Nakamoto’s real identity is deceased sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Yep, you read that correctly; there’s a $31,167 volume around that one.