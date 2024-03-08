'Dragon Ball' Creator Akira Toriyama Dead at 68

Running from 1984 until 1995, Toriyama's 'Dragon Ball' manga comics remain one of the most influential and best-selling Japanese comics of all time.

Akira Toriyama, the Japanese manga artist who created the Dragon Ball anime franchise, has died. Toriyama died March 1 of an acute subdural hematoma, blood clots on the brain, his production company Bird Studio said in a statement Friday. A funeral service with his family and "very few relatives" has been held.

"Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years," the statement said in part. "We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come."

(Photo: STR/JIJI Press/AFP via Getty Images)

Born on April 5, 1955, in Kiyosu City, Aichi prefecture, Toriyama began drawing manga at the age of 23 and made his debut as a cartoonist in 1978 when he submitted a short story to manga fans' magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, per CNN. He went on to find early success with Dr. Slump, winning a Shogakukan Manga Award in 1981, according to Variety. However, he is best known for the manga series Dragon Ball, one of the most influential and best-selling Japanese comics of all time. The comic series, inspired by the classic Chinese novel Journey to the West, debuted in 1984 and centers around Son Goku, who embarks on a quest to collect seven Dragon Ball orbs balls to defend Earth against alien humanoids called Saiyans.

The manga comics ran until 1995 and have since been adapted into two separate series, Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z. Numerous feature films and specials based on the franchise have also premiered. Dragon Ball also inspired fan fiction and cosplayers and spawned trading card games, collectibles, toys, soundtracks, and video games.

"It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm," his studio said. "He would have had many more things to achieve. However, he has left many manga titles and works of art to this world."

News of his passing sparked an outpouring of tributes online. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said in a news briefing, per NBC News, that the government was "deeply saddened by the news," saying Toriyama "served as an opportunity for Japanese content to be widely recognized around the world, leading to an increase in inbound tourism. I believe that Mr. Toriyama's work has played an extremely important role in demonstrating Japan's soft power."

One Piece manga series creator Eiichiro Oda said Toriyama "took the baton from the era when reading manga would make you stupid, and created an era where both adults and children read and enjoy manga. He showed us the dream that manga can do things like this and that we can go to the world."

Toriyama was laid to rest in a private funeral. In its statement, Studio Bird said they would not accept flowers or condolence gifts, sharing that plans for a commemoration have not been decided yet. The statement added, "We deeply thank you for your understanding and support as always."