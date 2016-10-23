‘Honey Boo Boo’ Star Has Surgery To Remove Extra Thumb

Honey Boo Boo star Kaitlyn Cardwell had one thumb too many.

The 4-year-old reality TV star, who was born while the show was on the air, had an extra thumb on her left hand. Doctors surgically removed the digit and the little girl is recovering nicely.

(Photo: TMZ)

Kaitlyn's mother Anna said she wanted to have her daughter's thumb removed to prevent both medical issues and potential bullying that could arise from it.

The surgery means Kaitlyn will have to wear a cast over hand and much of her arm for at least six months.

Here's how the family reacted when they first found out Kaitlyn had the "highly evolved" addition to her hand.

[ H/T TMZ ]