Hoarder Mother Keeps Son’s Corpse In Her Trash-Filled House For Decades

An elderly mother with failing eyesight and a penchant for hoarding managed to live in her Brooklyn home for more than 20 years without noticing her son's corpse was resting among the garbage in an upstairs bedroom.



In fact, Rita Wolfensohn's deceased son, Louis, would likely still be resting in her home if wasn't for her visiting sister-in-law Josette Buchman.

(Photo: NY Post)

Buchman had come to visit her sister-in-laws home to grab Wolfensohn's medication and bring it to her at the hospital. But she found much more than pills. As Buchman rummaged through the trash-filled residence, she spotted a "completely intact" skeleton complete with jeans, socks and a shirt. The skeleton was lying on its back on a thin mattress on the floor.

When the NYPD arrived, they said it looked "like some reverse Psycho scene." But while the police said the room reeked of rotting garbage, it didn't smell at all like decaying flesh.

Police don't think Wolfensohn, who is advanced in age and is legally blind, knew her son had died in her home.

It's unclear where Wolfensohn is now - whether she lives at her home, or at an assisted-living facility. But it doesn't seem that she will be charged for any crimes at the point.

For now, we just hope her son can finally get a proper burial.

