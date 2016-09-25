Here’s The List Of All NFL Players Who Protested The National Anthem In Week 3
The list of NFL players protesting the national anthem is growing by the week.
Since 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the playing of the national anthem, the world has been divided on whether he has been hurting or helping his cause of fighting social injustice. Regardless, many other NFL players have followed his lead by kneeling or raising a fist in protest.
In Week 2, we compiled a list of every NFL player who protested the national anthem. Now it's Week 3, and the list has grown. Here's everyone who protested in Week 3:
Houston Texans:
Duane Brown – Left tackle
Jacksonville Jaguars:
Dante Fowler Jr. – Defensive end
Jared Odrick – Defensive end
Telvin Smith – Linebacker
Hayes Pullard – Linebacker
Denver Broncos:
Brandon Marshall – Linebacker
Miami Dolphins:
Kenny Stills – Wide receiver
Michael Thomas - Safety
Arian Foster – Running back
Tennessee Titans:
Jason McCourty – Cornerback
Jurrell Casey – Defensive tackle
Wesley Woodyard – Linebacker
DaQuan Jones – Defensive end
Carolina Panthers:
Marcus Ball – Backup safety
Washington Redskins:
DeSean Jackson – Receiver
Greg Toler – Corner
Rashad Ross – Receiver
Niles Paul – Tight end
Oakland Raiders:
Bruce Irvin – Linebacker0comments
Malcolm Smith – Linebacker
