Here’s The List Of All NFL Players Who Protested The National Anthem In Week 3

(Photo: ESPN)

The list of NFL players protesting the national anthem is growing by the week.

Since 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the playing of the national anthem, the world has been divided on whether he has been hurting or helping his cause of fighting social injustice. Regardless, many other NFL players have followed his lead by kneeling or raising a fist in protest.

In Week 2, we compiled a list of every NFL player who protested the national anthem. Now it's Week 3, and the list has grown. Here's everyone who protested in Week 3:

Houston Texans:

Duane Brown – Left tackle

Jacksonville Jaguars:

Dante Fowler Jr. – Defensive end

Jared Odrick – Defensive end

Telvin Smith – Linebacker

Hayes Pullard – Linebacker

Denver Broncos:

Brandon Marshall – Linebacker

Miami Dolphins:

Kenny Stills – Wide receiver

Michael Thomas - Safety

Arian Foster – Running back

Tennessee Titans:

Jason McCourty – Cornerback

Jurrell Casey – Defensive tackle

Wesley Woodyard – Linebacker

DaQuan Jones – Defensive end

Carolina Panthers:

Marcus Ball – Backup safety

Washington Redskins:

DeSean Jackson – Receiver

Greg Toler – Corner

Rashad Ross – Receiver

Niles Paul – Tight end

Oakland Raiders:

Bruce Irvin – Linebacker

Malcolm Smith – Linebacker

