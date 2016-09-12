Here’s How Hollywood Has Reacted To The Death Of Actress Alexis Arquette

Transgender actress Alexis Arquette passed away Sunday at the age of 47 after battling an illness, and friends, family and fans alike have posted their sentiments to social media.

Boy George took to Twitter to put out his love.

R.I.P my sister Alexis Arquette. Another bright light gone out far too soon. Love to the family and all that loved Alexis. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) September 11, 2016

Patricia Arquette tweeted, "Breaking through the veil singing StarMan."

Breaking through the veil singing StarMan https://t.co/A3way5S3Lb — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 11, 2016

She also tweeted, "To My first best friend - Cosmic Dancer."

To My first best friend - Cosmic Dancer https://t.co/jgAqLrqxW0 — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 11, 2016

Alexis Arquette's brother, Richmond posted his sentiments to Facebook.

"Our brother Robert, who became our brother Alexis, who became our sister Alexis, who became our brother Alexis, passed this morning September 11, at 12:32 am," Richmond wrote on Facebook. "He was surrounded by all of his brothers and sisters, one of his nieces and several other loved ones. We were playing music for him and he passed during David Bowie's Starman. As per his wishes, we cheered at the moment that he transitioned to another dimension."

"I am feeling immense gratitude to have been afforded the luxury of sharing life with him/her, for learning from Alexis, for being given the gift of being able to love her/him and to be loved by him/her. He was a force."

"He died as he lived, on his own terms. I am immensely grateful that it was fast and painless. It was an incredibly moving experience and I am humbled and grateful to have been able to have been with him as began his journey onward."

"Thank you, Alexis, I love you and will love you always."

Don Mancini, writer and producer of Chucky, sent out his love as well.

MUCH LOVE TO @AlexisArquette FROM YOUR CHUCKY FAMILY. WE LOVE YOU ALWAYS. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2NOdPt8rlX — Don Mancini (@RealDonMancini) September 11, 2016

Fans have also been pouring out their well wishes, thanking Alexis for being a source of inspiration and confidence.

Thank u Alexis Arquette for being yourself. When I was a child you showed me gender fluidity and helped teach me acceptance and self-love ❤ — Isabel Ramirez (@pun_dulce) September 11, 2016

#AlexisArquette taught me a lot about gender as a kid. RIP to a person who lived unapologetically. — Madame President (@Rachpunzel) September 11, 2016

Alexis impacted countless people during her career and she will be greatly missed. Thank you for being yourself, Alexis.