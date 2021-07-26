Guy Records Snake In His Yard, Ends With A Terrifying Twist

One internet user found out this week that while a snake in your yard is startling, it’s keeping them there, and away from your house, that can be the real tough part.

user MR-JMR2 uploaded a viral video in which he discovers that he has a snake in his yard, and it’s getting uncomfortably close to his house.

You can hear him say, “Oh… oh no.” as he approaches the snake, and at one point, the snake slithers under a pile of wood planks. JMR cuts the camera here, but then resumes filming when he locates the snake slithering along the outside wall of his house.

He follows it as it slithers between a ladder and the wall, then past some yard equipment, and a large outdoor container.

Then the unthinkable happens.

JMR realizes that he left his sliding glass door open, which was located just past the large container, and it’s almost certain the snake slithered into his home.

He lets out an extremely audible, “Oh s–t. Oh… that’s bad.”

It’s definitely a “what have I done” moment, where you just kick yourself over and over for leaving the door open, but there honestly would have been no way of knowing the snake would make it that far.

Sadly, at this point, JMR’s only option is probably to move because undomesticated snakes are notoriously terrible roommates.

