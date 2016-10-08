Green Bay Packers’ Jared Cook Finds Disgusting Surprise In His Buffalo Wild Wings Meal

Green Bay Packers tight end Jared Cook was trying to enjoy his Buffalo Wild Wings meal when he stumbled across a stomach-churning surprise.



As Cook opened his box of lemon pepper wings he saw a fried chicken head staring back at him.

This happened Tuesday when I went to eat @BWWings How Sway? How? 😷 pic.twitter.com/8T8aSaKrZ7 — Jared Cook (@JaredCook89) October 7, 2016

"Tongue, eyes and beak all present. With extra seasoning," Cook said.

Cook brought the issue up with Buffalo Wild Wings staff, who shook it off as the cost of having fresh food.

"Sorry unfortunately this happens because the chicken is fresh," they told Cook.

Buffalo Wild Wings released a statement after Cook's tweet caught fire, saying they're looking into the matter.

"Buffalo Wild Wings takes food preparation, service and quality extremely seriously and we are looking into this situation. We've reached out to Jared Cook and our suppliers for more information," Buffalo Wild Wings said.

We're just glad Cook noticed the decapitated chicken head before biting into it.

[ H/T TMZ ]