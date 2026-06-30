Golden State Warriors Eye Trade for LeBron James’ Former Teammate Amidst Signing Rumors

The Golden State Warriors are looking at a potential trade with the Washington Wizards, which would set up a reunion between two champions.

According to NBA analyst Kevin O’Connor, the Warriors want to trade for Wizards player Anthony Davis as a way to potentially lure LeBron James from Los Angeles to the Bay Area.

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James’s agent informed the Lakers on Tuesday that he would play in the NBA in 2026-27 but that he would join a new team. This immediately led to questions about his new team. The Warriors are a prominent part of this conversation, having been linked to James for several months.

How does Davis factor into this equation? He previously played with James on the Lakers. They won a championship together in 2019-20. If the Warriors could trade for Davis and sign James in free agency, they would put the championship-winning duo on the same roster as Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Of course, trading for Davis would take some work. The Warriors would have to send some Draft capital to the Wizards. They would also potentially have to trade Jimmy Butler, who is recovering from a torn ACL while on an expiring $56.8 million contract. Davis is set to make $58.4 million next season.

Reports of this deal surfaced as Green declined his $27.6 million player option with the Warriors. Green, who has the same agent as James and Davis, helped provide the Warriors with some financial flexibility.

Now, the team can attempt to make some moves that will help it pursue a championship. Whether these moves happen remains to be seen, but they would turn the Warriors into a potential force in the Western Conference.

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These moves have already impacted the predictive markets. Polymarket traders, in particular, have weighed in on multiple wagers involving James and the Warriors.

For example, traders now give the Warriors a 66% chance of landing James in free agency. This is an approximately 40% increase over previous odds.

Additionally, the possibility of both James and Davis heading to the Warriors will affect the Polymarket championship odds. This has not yet happened as both moves remain only reports.

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The Warriors currently have a 6% chance to win the NBA title in 2026-27. This puts the Northern California team behind the Thunder at 21%, the Spurs at 18%, and the Knicks at 11%.

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