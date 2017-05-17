‘Glee’s’ Matthew Morrison Expecting First Child With Wife Renee Puente

Matthew Morrison has some Glee-full news.

The actor is expecting his first child with wife Renee Puente.

“I’m so excited, and I just want to be the best father I possibly can be,” Morrison told People dishing that he’s “looking forward to everything” about fatherhood. The baby is due this fall.

The 38-year-old got married in 2014 and is so excited to be expanding his family.

“The fact that it’s half me and half the person that I love most in this world…” the actor says. “I’m so excited to meet our child and to see what he or she looks like, and to see what features of my beautiful wife that he or she has.”

The Broadway star added, “I can’t wait to share experiences and watch life through my kid’s eyes.”