Family Matters Stars Darius McCrary And Jaleel White Reunite In New Photo

Family Matters stars Darius McCrary and Jaleel White reunited for a special photo that will make you miss watching the two actors on the beloved ’90s sitcom.

Even though the last episode of Family Matters aired back in July of 1998, McCrary and White, both 40, still look to be the best of friends. McCrary, who portrayed Eddie Winslow, was photographed resting his elbow on White’s shoulder. Jaleel White, who played the iconic Steve Urkel, pointed at the camera while rocking a backwards MLB cap.

McCrary shared the photo with a hashtag heavy caption that read: “#real #brotherhood #brothers #who #stand & #band together & truly have each other’s #back #will always #win…in the #end…That #family @jaleelwhite #mybro glad #the #real won’t ever #change.”

After McCrary uploaded the photo on Instagram, his fans took to the comments section to express how much they would like to see a revival series.

“WE NEED A REUNION!!!” one fan wrote.

“Redo the show it’s a great idea…why not…all the other older shows are coming back,” another fan commented.

While there have been no reports of official talks for a Family Matters reunion at this time, multiple networks have been bringing back a slew of popular shows from the ’80s and ’90s in recent years. For example, Netflix has revival shows Fuller House and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Just this week, the news dropped that comedy sitcom Roseanne was getting a reunion show with the main actors – John Goodman, Roseanne Barr, and Sara Gilbert – were all returning.

With all of the revival shows in the mix, it’s clear to see that Darius McCary and Jaleel White’s followers would love to see a Family Matters reunion.

