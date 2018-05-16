The Last Ship Halts Production As Eric Dane Battles Depression, Rep Says

Eric Dane’s rep has announced that he’s taking a sabbatical from his hit TV show The Last Ship to get medical help for depression.

Dane’s rep released a statement saying, “Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues. He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request. He looks forward to returning.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Last Ship will see it’s 10-episode fourth season debut this summer and has already been renewed for a fifth season.

44-year-old Dane, who’s career really took off when he starred as Dr. Mark “McSteamy” Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, now stars as Captain Tom Chandler on The Last Ship.

This isn’t his first time having personal issues play out publicly, as back in 2011 Dane went into rehab to help get his addiction to painkillers under control.

Back in 2014, Dane gave an interview where he briefly spoke about his past troubles. He said, “We’ve all made mistakes. I honestly think I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be at this moment in time. And I’m really happy.”

No work schedule or deadline is worth letting your mental health deteriorate beyond the point of repair, and it’s admirable that Dane is brave enough to speak out and admit that he’s getting help.

[H/T: People]