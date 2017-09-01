‘Dancing With the Stars’ Judge Hospitalized

Dancing With the Stars judge, Carrie Ann Inaba took to Instagram Wednesday to thank fans for their support after being rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after a bout with anemia.

Iron deficiency Anemia strikes again... #tuesdayselfie #beenworkingtoohard lately #GratefulForTheSolutions #happyhealthytuesdayall 💐😘 A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) on Apr 18, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

The 49-year-old shared a picture of herself on Tuesday getting treatment at a hospital in Los Angeles, sharing with fans that her anemia had gotten the best of her.

She captioned the image of her arm with an IV as "Iron deficiency Anemia strikes again...," adding hashtags for "been working too hard lately" and "grateful for the solutions."

On Wednesday, Inaba took to Instagram to thank fans for their support and said she would be ready for Monday's taping of the hit ABC show, writing, "Thank you all for the love, support, and encouragement. I am deeply touched by all your messages...I can't wait for Monday night," adding that by then she will be feeling like "a million bucks."

[H/T Eric McCandless / ABC via Getty Images]

This story first appeared at Womanista.