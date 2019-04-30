Duggar Family Celebrates Josh Duggar’s 29th Birthday

Josh Duggar turned 29 on Friday, Mar. 3, and the Duggar family made sure to share some well-wishes on their official Facebook page.

“Happy birthday, Josh. We love you, your amazing wife and sweet children,” read a caption alongside a photo of Josh, his wife, Anna, and their four children.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We pray that you diligently follow and serve the Lord with your whole heart all the days of your life and that this year is a wonderful year for you and your family.”

Josh Duggar turned 29 on Friday, Mar. 3, and the Duggar family made sure to share some well-wishes on their official Facebook page.

Josh has been embroiled in scandal since it was revealed in 2015 that he had been accused of molesting four of his sisters and a family babysitter when he was 14. He later admitted to having a porn addiction as well as accounts on Ashley Madison, a website which helps people cheat on their spouses.

In August 2015, Josh checked himself into a faith-based rehab facility in Rockford, Illinois, completing treatment for a sex addiction in March, Entertainment Tonight reports. He and Anna celebrated their eight-year wedding anniversary in September.

More News:

This story first appeared at Womanista.

——–

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!